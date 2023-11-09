Proposed 2024 budget worth K4,544,269 for office of Former President Edgar Lungu Deleted

ECL GOVERNMENT 2024 BUDGET DELETED

So this afternoon as proposed by the Mwinilunga MP Hon Newton Samakai, the proposed 2024 budget worth K4,544,269 office of Former Presidents ( in the circumstance ECL), has been deleted or removed from the budget or allocations for the 2024 appropriation bill.

I was not even in the House at the time was decided but herein begins the implications of the former President pronouncement recent that he is back in active politics. I supposed it was already factored in by his office and his close advisors.

Miles Sampa