Queen Mishu Dumps Tay Grin Following Arrival Of Mutale Mwanza

“Pali Malo'” hitmaker, Queen Mishu, has expressed her anger and frustration on social media regarding Nyau King, Tay Grin, who was seen with Zambian socialite Mutale Mwanza.

Queen, claiming that Tay Grin is her man, has decided to end their relationship and vowed to delete his contact for breaking her heart.

In her Facebook post, she stated, “Tay Grin It’s Over between Us don’t ever call me again infact delete my Number you break my Heart”

Mutale Mwanza is in Malawi for a Meet and Greet event at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The reaction from Nyau King is yet to be heard.

Ever since Tay Grin and Mutale Mwanza were spotted at an event in Zambia months ago, social media users have suggested that the two are dating, but neither of them has publicly addressed the rumors.