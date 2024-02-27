RAISE THE NUMBER OF CONSTITUENCIES FROM 156 TO 186- Jackson Silavwe

RAISE THE NUMBER OF CONSTITUENCIES FROM 156 TO 186

26th February, 2024

We urge the Government and the Electoral Commission of Zambia, ECZ to embark on a delimitation exercise of new constituencies before the 2026 General Elections.

We propose the each province must get 3 new constituencies which will bring the total number of constituencies nationwide to 186.

We make this intervention for a number of reasons;

1. Better representation of the people and administration of constituencies.

2. Better management of resources. Some constituencies are so densely populated making it difficult to spread projects.

3. As a form of decentralization. Democracy centers on people having power to govern themselves.

4. Vastness of some rural constituencies making it practically impossible for the MP to visit the whole constituency.

5. The population of the country has increased, which comes with greater political and socioeconomic needs of constituencies.

6. The emerging of new residential areas in towns and cities. Zambia has witnessed an influx of new residential areas which did not exist a few years ago.

7. Sizable constituencies will enable MP’s to consult people in their constituencies before voting on laws in Parliament.

Democracy’s tools must respond to the emerging needs of the people whilst it’s core principles, rule by the people and for the people remain the same.

One such tool is people having efficient, adequate and swift representation by an available and visible elected member of parliament, MP.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ