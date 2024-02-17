RECENT DEFECTIONS TO UPND STRONGLY CONDEMNED

While every Zambian has a right to join a political party of choice , unprincipled defections takes away the ethos of pluralisim should condemned and discouraged in our growing multiparty democractic systen of governance.

Just few months ago, Mr Frank Bwalya called UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema as useless .He did not say this under the influence of alcohol but did so when he was sober and on Television.

It is, therefore, shocking for citizens to see the same Bwalya joining a ” useless” Political party.

What surprises people more is that ,the UPND itself welcomed the man .For the longest period,Mr Bwalya has done everything possible to prevent UPND from winning the 2021 general elections .

Mr Patrick Samwimbila was a promising and relatively young politician.On several occasions,Mr Samwimbila asserted that UPND was not a pro- poor political party.He began to offer credible checks and balances but defecting to UPND will make him inconsequential to the political landscape of our country.It will be interesting for the people of Zambia to hear the reasons why Mr Patrick Samwimbila has decided to abandon his opposition politics and why he has all of a sudden forgotten his strong political views against HH and the UPND.

The biggest challenge our country has faced since the return to multiparty politics is lack of value based politics. The switch from the socialist based political values to liberal capital values, makes one to assume that such an action is deriven much by personal interests than national interests.

These defections are dangerous to democracy,will not add any value to UPND and should be condemned by all Zambians .It is also important for UPND leadership and members to be careful with such defectors.They may be very dangerous for the President and the party.

For our democracy to become mature , politicians should ideologically be strong and avoid defecting for no reason at all.

Democracy requires strong opposition parties and stable rulling parties.Therefore, leaders and members of the two divides must at all costs stick to their political lanes unless under extraordinary circumstances.

Stanley Mhango

Governance Expert

0967743808