REFLECTION ON THE LEGACY OF EDGAR LUNGU’S ADMINISTRATION

You may not appreciate my stance and consistency on the Edgar Lungu administration, which turned the nation into a den of thugs. However, it was some of these fake people who claims to love him who actually propelled him into this pathetic chapter of leadership history.

ECL was an absent figure, allowing every Tom Jerry, and Harry to act like a president. I find it laughable when I hear comments like ‘let us move on!’ and ‘political power is not permanent.’ I don’t expect these sentiments from those who sympathize with ECL because when we said these same sentiments we were insulted . As a patriotic citizen, I consistently voiced my concerns, urging ECL to behave like a leader. However, my warnings were dismissed as bitterness until he was disgracefully ejected from power for your own information ba Emmanuel Mwamba .

If you truly loved him, you would have addressed his incompetence. ECL stumbled into State House by accident, and we have witnessed the costly consequences of this accident to the country even today.

I will continue to critique ECL because he epitomizes how one can accidentally become a president. Leaders like ECL are the reason Africa is struggling today. He lacks any economic understanding whatsoever. If I’m lying, challenge him to present his economic roadmap to any media house. His lack of leadership qualities allowed criminals to defraud our nation, while those claiming to love ECL are simply enamored with the weaknesses that facilitated their criminal activities. Some even displayed his initials as license plate numbers to evade road taxes.

He was and will forever remain an incompetent man who failed to redeem himself while in power. You can make him president of Zambia for 100 years, but expect nothing but problems.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE