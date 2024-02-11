REGIONALISM IN FOOTBALL WORRIES CHIEF NALUBAMBA

REGIONALISM IN FOOTBALL WORRIES NALUBAMBA

By Omenty Kabombeka

CHIEF Nalubamba of Namwala District in Southern Province has challenged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) not to isolate some regions when identifying young talent.

Nalubamba told Byta FM News that the Zambia National Team’s failure to compete favorably at different tournaments could be as a result of segregation during team selection.

He alleged that there are talented young people across the country that need identification.

And Simapulasi Village Headman, Sternly Simapulasi has equally condemned (FAZ) for being bias in selection of players noting that such action has affected the perfomance of the national team.

