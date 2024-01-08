REOPENING OF TEVET INSTITUTIONS RESCHEDULED TO JANUARY 29TH

By Chileshe Mwango

The Ministry of Technology and Science has rescheduled the reopening of all TEVET institutions from 15th to 29th January, 2024 following the cholera outbreak in the country.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati says the re-opening of the institutions will be subject to guidance by the ministry of health.

Mr. Mutati says the ministry realizes that cholera affects everyone, hence the move to reschedule the academic calendar for TEVET institutions.

Last week, the Ministry of Education also revised the 2024 primary and secondary school calendar for the first term from 8th to 29th January 2024.

Zambia especially the capital city, Lusaka is experiencing a high number of cholera cases with over 200 deaths recorded so far since the disease broke out in October last year.

PHOENIX NEWS