RETURN OF EDGAR LUNGU TO SALVAGE THE NATION….because UPND has failed to improve the quality of life for Zambians – Frank Ng’ambi

RETURN OF ECL TO SALVAGE THE NATION

….because UPND has failed to improve the quality of life for Zambians – Frank Ng’ambi

Lusaka, Monday, October 16, 2023

Patriotic Front (PF) National Chairperson for Industries Frank Ng’ambi believes the people of Zambia want former President Edgar Lungu to return to active politics in order to salvage the nation.

Mr. Ng’ambi said the UPND Government has failed to improve the quality of life for Zambians after coming into office in 2021.

The former Chifubu Member of Parliament in Ndola said people’s livelihoods have worsened owing to the tripled prices of mealie meal, fuel, fertiliser and electricity.

Featuring on a special interview on Muvi Television in Lusaka, Mr. Ng’ambi said the people of Zambia have realised that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND formed Government in 2021 on rhetoric.

He said President Hichilema has failed to reduce the cost of mealie meal, fuel, fertiliser which is contrary to his campaign promises prior to the elections.

Mr. Ng’ambi said President Hichilema promised to facilitate the lowering of fuel prices by removing perceived corrupt middle men in the petroleum industry.

“The cost of simple vegetables like rape has gone up. I am basically saying this aspect wherever ECL goes people are rising in larger numbers persuading him to come back to politics. This is because people have compared the governance of ECL and the current President. I know that ECL graciously retired from politics but it is the Zambian people each time they see him. They are persuading him to come back to politics,” Mr. Ng’ambi said.

He said the removal of subsidies on fuel has contributed to the high cost of living currently prevailing in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ng’ambi has charged that rule of law has degenerated under the UPND reign.

He said the UPND has not restored rule of law as promised as evidenced by its intolerance and the tendency of denying opposition political parties from holding public rallies.