RICE PRODUCTION PROJECT BY COOPERATIVES COMMENCES IN KANCHIBIYA- Sunday Chanda

RICE PRODUCTION PROJECT BY COOPERATIVES COMMENCES IN KANCHIBIYA

“UPDATE ON THE RICE PRODUCTION COOPERATIVE PROJECT – KANCHIBIYA CONSTITUENCY

Under the CDF 2022 allocation, we are promoting cultivation and production of rice by supporting Co-operatives with seed and fertilizer targeting 85 hectares.



We are humbled to see the work begin and looking forward to joining the cooperatives on the ground next week.

With anticipated increased production, phase 2 of the project aims at establishing a rice processing factory which will also allow them to package Kanchibiya Rice in readiness for the market.



Phase 3 of the project is mechanization and irrigation.

Let me thank Zampalm Plantation for coming on board. I’ll be failing if I do not salute the Council for all the support rendered towards this project.



Lastly I wish to thank all the Ward Development Committees and Councillors in our targeted communities for holding hands together.

Together, we make a great TEAM!

Signed:

Hon Sunday Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya Constituency

1st December 2022