Rihanna, A$ap Rocky Share First Photos Of Newborn, Riot

New mum and multi-Grammy-award-winning artiste, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, simply known as Rihanna, and partner rapper, A$ap Rocky, have shared the first photos of their newborn and second child, Riot Rose Mayers.

The couple who are also parents to son, Rza, 16 months, posed with their sons in the adorable family portraits taken by celebrity photographer, Miles Diggz, aka Diggzy, Vogue reports Tuesday.

Rihanna, 35, and partner A$ap Rocky, 34, welcomed Riot in August 2023.

Credit: Vogue