By CIC

RK TRAVELLERS PASSENGERS ESCAPE UNHURT IN A NEAR MISS.

An undisclosed number of passengers aboard RK TRAVELLERS bus registration number AIB8032ZM yesterday escaped unhurt around the infamous Mulungushi University Kapiri stretch at mid day.

Details of the incident are that the bus driver was trying to overtake the truck with trailer registration AHB 8851 and unfortunately, hit into it by the edge of the trailer almost sweaving into the bush but the driver exercised some defensive driving skills while the passengers escaped unhurt scampering in all directions and others jumping out of the bus through windows.

Some passengers chanted calls for government to quickly expedite the commencement of the dual carriage way saying this stretch has become a “death trap” and many people might lose their lives if international does not come in time…

We will bring you more details as they unfold.

Credits: Lilayi Radio Online