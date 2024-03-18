Robbers raid ministers lodge of K86,000

FIVE armed criminals have allegedly stolen cash amounting to K38,000 and property valued at K48,800 at a lodge owned by Chipata Central Member of Parliament Rueben Mtolo who is also Minister of Agriculture.

The armed bandits broke into guest rooms at Pine View Lodge in Moth Township after tying up two security guards who were on duty.

According to the Police Command in Chipata, this occurred on Saturday between 01:30 and 02:10 hours in Moth Township in Chipata City.

The five criminals who were armed with machetes and a cutter attacked guests in different rooms at the lodge and went away with cash and other valuables.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywalii said the matter was reported to Chipata Central Police Station by Rueben Mtolo (Jr).

Police have since launched investigations but no arrests or recovery of the stolen items has been made so far.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail