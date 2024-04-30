Ruben Amorim apologises for London trip for West Ham move talks

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has issued an apology to the club’s fans and players for his recent trip to London to discuss a potential move to West Ham.

Initially linked with a move to Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp’s departure announcement, it was later revealed that West Ham emerged as the leading contenders to secure Amorim’s services.

The 39-year-old’s meeting with the Hammers reportedly influenced Liverpool’s decision to pursue Feyenoord’s Arne Slot instead. Amorim has acknowledged that meeting with West Ham to potentially replace David Moyes this summer was a “mistake.”

Amorim told reporters: “The first thing to say is that the club knew about my trip, that’s the first thing, because it’s important and changes the context. The second thing to talk about is this ‘veil of secrecy’ around the trip. I ‘secretly’ parked my car outside, ‘secretly’ walked past 15 people, spoke with the people, took photos with people and got on a plane. It’s important to take away this idea that it was all done behind the club’s back, that didn’t happen.

“And now the most important point, that obviously it was a mistake. The trip, the timing was completely wrong. I didn’t think so at the time but it was wrong, especially when I’m so demanding of my players, and I’m always the first to say that the problems of individuals can’t take over the team, and I’ve taken players out of the team for much less. It was my fault, I have to accept that and live with it.

I didn’t think it was so bad at the time but thinking back on it it’s very clear. I’ve explained this with the players, the staff, but most important now is to carry on. I’m using the conference here to say sorry to the Sporting fans, the staff and above all to say sorry publicly to the players for the mistake that I made.”

Amorim traveled to London just before Sporting’s crucial match against Porto, where they could potentially secure the Portuguese league title. Despite the club’s historic aspirations, the former midfielder seemed preoccupied. His future remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, West Ham is actively seeking a successor for manager Moyes, whose contract expires this summer. With Slot likely heading to Liverpool, the Hammers must decide whether to retain Moyes or pursue other options, potentially including Amorim.