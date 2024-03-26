RUSSIA WILL TRIUMPH- Fred M’membe

RUSSIA WILL TRIUMPH

Today, we conveyed our deepest condolences to the Russian Federation at their Embassy in Lusaka for the over 137 people that were killed at the weekend in what is a terrorist attack.

Never has terrorism succeeded anywhere. It cannot destroy the unity of the Russian people, I have seen this unity for myself when I visited Russia, the unity of the various political processes in Russia is something that we don’t find in many parts of the world.

Despite their political differences, their different political affiliations, the unity in Russia that exists today is very high. And with that, the Russian people will never be defeated. Terrorist actions have never triumphed anywhere in the world.

The Russian Ambassador to Zambia, Azim Yarakhmedov said the massacre is aimed at destroying the 80% victory of the Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

Over the weekend, terrorists attacked a Moscow concert hall and killed at least 137 people.

The Russian Ambassador to Zambia, Yarakhmedov also said investigations are on-going.

“It’s sad to say, investigations are still going on and soon everything will be clear. It’s the first in history that the president of Russia won the elections and got more than 80% votes. It is the symbol of unity for the Russian people but someone doesn’t like it. And this celebration, someone decided to ruin it”.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party