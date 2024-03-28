Rwanda receives second group of asylum seekers in a week

Rwanda has received 57 Eritrean and 35 Sudanese asylum seekers, days after 91 other refugees and asylum seekers arrived in the country from Libya.

The 183 refugees and asylum seekers will remain in Rwanda pending the processing of their resettlement applications, the UN’s refugee agency said on Wednesday.

The arrivals are part of a programme supported by the UN’s refugee agency, African Union and European Union.

Since 2019, the programme has sent more than 2,200 refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities from Libya to Rwanda. Over 1,600 of them have been resettled in the US and across Europe.

The latest arrival of the refugees and asylum seekers in Rwanda comes as the UK attempts to pass new legislation that would allow it to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The UK Supreme Court had earlier quashed the plan, terming it unlawful.