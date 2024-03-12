SABOI AND HER LAWYERS CONTINUE WITH HER DELAYING TACTICS AT COURT

The case in which Saboi is facing criminal defamation of State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka again failed to take off at Lusaka Magistrate Court because her lawyers were not present.

In a clear case of wanting to fool the courts through delaying tactics, the accused Saboi Imboela came late, her lawyer wasn’t present therefore the matter has been adjourned to 27 march 2024 for continued trial.

It has now become common for these opposition leaders to cheat illness on days when their matters are scheduled for continued hearing.

Saboi was put on her defense and she is now contending that the Clayson Hamasaka who she referred to in her posts is not the one working for State House.

She told the courts that she will produce another Clayson Hamasaka to prove that she meant someone else.

So far she has failed to produce another Clayson Hamasaka as promised in her defense hence resorting to delaying tactics.