Saboi Imboela Found With A Case To Answer in a defamation case against Clayson Hamasaka

National Democratic Congress NDC President, Saboi Imboela, has been found with a case to answer in a defamation case against state House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka.
The court said the prosecution team have adduced sufficient evidence to have the accused placed on her defense.
It’s sad that a blue stocking such as Saboi Imboela does not know where to direct her political attacks. Hamasaka is not an elected official and should be spared from political criticism because he cannot respond politically as that would be beyond his remit.
Nonsense case going nowhere.
Again, tax payers money will be wasted again.
No shame at all, our Hakainde pursuing petty cases.
Your agenda is well-known, including what motivates it. But I can assure you that it’s a dead duck. Saboi Imboela needs your help as she starts her defence. She’s appearing before a competent court which has given her a fair trial. Instead of being exemplary in her politics as an enlightened lady should, She often behaves like an illiterate grassroots lady.
Indigo Tryol too much sh*t in your comment PF Kembo iwe
My sister as an observer this is where you lay politics aside and simply engage in human common sense.
It’s understandable when adrenaline in high to over exaggerate some things. This should not be condoned of course . But when dealing with Human beings this behavior is enhanced when arrogance is embraced.
However, wisdom here is needed. Go and negotiate with your brother as politicians and sort out this issue outside of court. Where necessary humble yourself with an apology and withdraw you unfortunate statement. Sometimes the same mouth can bring the solution by admitting a wrong and changing for the better.
To the offended brother. Please don’t harden your heart forgive this young lady she still remains your baby sister. She made a mistake.
Let’s not mercilessly destroy each other even when it is clear the offender is wrong and exposed to the whole nation as a lier.
This attitude is a higher level of leadership and helps in sorting out domestic issues and in house quarrels. Hope this advise to taken seriously. If arrogance persists , my dear sister you will pay dearly. Just humble yourself and free yourself from this pressing issue.
At the end of the day we are all Zambians. Besides if the President can forgive those who mistreated him, what is this issue compared to the horror he suffered in prison. Maximum prison. This was for the condemned. Imagine.