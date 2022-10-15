Saboi Imboela Hunts Down Facebook Abuser Who Wants To Kidnap, Rape And Impregnate Her

HUNTING: Saboi Imboela Hunts Down Facebook Abuser

The NDC president writes ✍️

WE HAVE LOCATED CARLOS KALUNGA’S PHONE AND PHYSICAL ADDRESS- THE POLICE SHOULD NOT HAVE A PROBLEM TO APPREHEND HIM

We have already found out that Carlos Kalunga stays in Chibombo and his phone number is +260965016631, the phone number is registered in his name as Carlos Kalunga, so this is not a fake account. Therefore, I don’t expect the police to have a problem locating him.

The last kidnappers wore UPND regalia and showed to be members from the various pictures. So to have another UPND cadre call for my kidnapping and raping is not something I will take lightly because we all know what these guys are capable of. The number one reason they used in the recent Lusangazi violence at the by elections and other instances was that the people inside the truck insulted their leader. Which I even highly doubt. Carlos unleashed the threats on me also claiming that I insulted the President. I don’t know when cadres became law enforcement agents. If indeed anyone insults the President, then right processes should follow and not the already violent UPND cadres trying to play hero. And they think by using that excuse then they should not be liable for any wrong doing. So Zambia Police, we expect impartiality in these matters.

His words were criminal to say the least and criminals deserve to be in prison. And if anyone wants to be a hero and show that they are the ones that know how to threaten the opposition, we shall not get tired of reporting all criminals to the relevant authorities.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC