Saboi struggles to prove Hamasaka is corrupt

FACEBOOK champion Saboi Imboela yesterday depleted gallon upon gallon of saliva as she struggled to substantiate her claims that State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka is a corrupt cassanova.

Without her social media followers to cheer her on, Saboi almost sent the entire court into slumber with her boring tales of her time in the UPND.

Saboi’s antics seemed to have angered of State advocate Lewis Kandele who guided that she remains if she had nothing to say.

“Your honor if the defence have nothing to say let them tell the court that they have nothing to say! they cannot be reciting evidence that is already on record and distorting facts, let them tell us their story,” Kandele said in protest of Imboela’s mode of defending herself.

Principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyinya equally guided Imboela to get straight to the point and not going round circles.

Saboi then opted to downplay the gravity of her case when she tried to ride on her ‘friendship’ with Hamasaka as the reason for slandering him.

She said her comments in the name of check and balances did not lower Hamasaka’s standing in society because she did not mention his name.

She said that Hamasaka’s reputation remains unshaken following her false accusations as he was promoted from State house media director to State House Chief communications specialist.

“I knew him (Hamasaka) in 2002. I was an artist and he was a lecturer at Evelyn Hone College. We met in UPND he was a media director and I was part of the media team, from 2002 to date we have never argued,” she said.

“The post clearly stated that I was in a fight with the Hamasaka that I was mentioning in a post and Hamasaka himself and journalist Kennedy Limwanya confirmed I have never been in a fight with him,” she claimed.

“My job was to write statements for the current President Hakainde Hichilema and even when I left the UPND when I have been attacked by UPND members Mr Clayson Hamasaka is the only one who defends me when there are complaints from people, he’s the one I call that’s how close we have been.”

She said she knew five people by the name of Hamasaka who are members of the UPND and she was ready to take them to Court so that their national identity cards can be scrutinized.

“When I was a member of the UPND and just in UPND alone I knew over five Hamasaka’s and I have taken the liberty to invite the five Hamasakas to come to court and present their NRC and phone numbers for verification of this court,” Imboela said.

“One of the witnesses only verified that am the owner of the page because I go live of which I cannot deny. I have four admins they post anything on the page from wherever part of the world without us talking to each other.”

Saboi who’s in the habit of vilifying her political opponents said her case was politically orchestrated to cause her distress.

“I look at this case as one of the biggest eels of our politics. When I was called to the police I was called for a different case. I was reported by the UPND members in various parts of the country Chadiza , Kabwe, Luanshya , Lusaka they claimed I had defamed the President but when I left I was charged for defaming Clayson Hamasaka,” said Imboela.

“I have maintained a good relationship with him and I have never fought with him.”

In this case Imboela is facing two counts of libel.

On September 9, 2022 Saboi allegedly defamed Hamasaka on her Facebook page when she suggested that he was a corrupt civil servant who was on the verge of being discarded in the singles’ dustbin by his wife Pamela, because he was a lethal womaniser who spared no creature in a skirt.

Defence continues on September 5.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba