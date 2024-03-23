SADC HEADS OF STATE ARRIVE IN LUSAKA FOR SUMMIT

FOREIGN Heads of State have arrived in Lusaka for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit of the Organ Troika, Plus SADC Troika.

ZANIS reports that Heads of State from Namibia, Malawi and a Rrepresentative of the President of South Africa are among the leaders that arrived this afternoon at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

Lazarus Chakwera President of the Republic of Malawi who touched down at exactly 15:38 hours said he hoped the drought that has affected Zambia and other countries like Malawi will be among the issues that will be discussed at the summit.

The Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera was received by Minister of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba, Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi Panji Kaunda and Service Chiefs.

And Namibian Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa who touched down at exactly 16:15 hours, said she is expecting the summit to look into the security situation in the region.

“We really want a stable SADC especially now that we are faced with the drought, we need to focus our efforts on food security as we cannot do it without peace,” she added.

Others expected to arrive in the country are Angolan President Joào Lourenço, while President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Munangagwa, are expected tomorrow.

The Summit will be chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The SADC Organ is an institution of SADC which is responsible for the promotion of peace and security in the region.