SAKWIBA SIKOTA AND THE UKA-PRAISE SINGERS A-K-A “THE UKA VOCAL BAND”- Nevers Mumba

Dr Nevers Mumba writes…

PRESIDENT SAKWIBA SIKOTA AND THE UKA-PRAISE SINGERS A-K-A “THE UKA VOCAL BAND”

So I was wondering the other day..

Suppose one of the parties in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) were to win the next elections and one of these Leaders, say my good brother President Sakwiba Sikota, hypothetically became President…

A. Would you expect all the other like minded UKA Presidents to be appointed to the Cabinet of the winning Leader or would you expect that some of them will continue to lead their individual political parties?

B. Would you expect all the rest of the “like minded” and “well meaning” UKA leaders to now start another alliance of parties in heavy opposition to President Sakwiba Sikota and suddenly become buddies with, and start working with HH and the UPND, and perharps even form another alliance and call it the “UNITED NGWEE ALLIANCE” (UNA) for example, in the name of offering checks and balances? or would you instead expect that at the very least, and out of principle, these leaders would have to continue to work with and support President Sakwiba Sikota and his administration with whom they would have stood together and shown like mindedness all this time to actualise the “good plans” they are making on this round table? (See pics).

C. If, on the other hand, they did decide to forge some form of positive working relationship with President Sakwiba Sikota, the winning candidate, what name would you then give to the likes of President Harry Kalaba, His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, my dear young brother President Jackson Silavwe, my sister President Chishala Kateka and President Reverend Dr. Danny Pule, and not forgetting Presidents Edith Nawakwi and Saboi Imboela – SI who are today working very well with comrade SAKWIBA SIKOTA? would it be right to say they are PRAISE SINGERS for SAKWIBA SIKOTA each time they step in to support or clarify a policy position which they took tine planning and analyzing with him while in opposition? Perharps we would call them The UKA VOCAL BAND for good measure And if so, do they not qualify to be called Praise Singers for Sakwiba Sikota already?, just like some of us are today called names for attempting to stand on the very same side we have stood on, shoulder to shoulder with our colleagues in the UPND whom Zambians decided to entrust with power, through many years of struggle and persecution in the opposition under the previous regime?

A penny for your thoughts….