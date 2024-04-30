Salah refuses to address spat with Klopp; says there will be fire if he speaks

Mohamed Salah has opted to keep mum about the touchline disagreement he had with manager Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, stating: “There is going to be fire today if I speak.”

During the match, Salah and Klopp appeared to have a disagreement as Salah waited to be brought onto the pitch with 13 minutes remaining.

Fellow substitutes Darwin Núñez and Joe Gomez intervened to calm the situation.

Following the game, Salah chose not to speak to reporters in the mixed zone, reiterating: “There is going to be fire today if I speak.”

The draw dealt a blow to Liverpool’s dwindling hopes of clinching the Premier League title. Klopp’s team is now two points behind Arsenal, who can extend their lead when they face Tottenham on Sunday.

Liverpool is scheduled to play against Spurs next Sunday.

Klopp declined to provide further details on the disagreement.

“We spoke about that in the dressing room and it’s done for me, that’s all,” the Liverpool boss said.

Salah’s contract at Anfield is due to expire at the end of next season. In February, sources told ESPN’s Rob Dawson that the 31-year-old was one of a number of top Premier League stars who will targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs in the summer transfer window.