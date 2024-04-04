SALE OF MOPANI SHARES LACED WITH GRAND CORRUPTION – KALABA

… says Government should not have excluded the National Assembly in its agreement with International Resource Holdings.

LUSAKA, THURSDAY, APRIL,04, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First Party – CF President Harry Kalaba says the sale of Mopani Copper mine shares to International Resource Holdings was marred with grand corruption and is a huge illegality.

Speaking when he featured on Hot Seat Red Hot Breakfast show in Lusaka, Mr. Kalaba said Government should not have excluded the National Assembly in the sale of Mopani shares.

He wondered why Government has run the issue of Mopani with secrecy.

“Mopani Copper mine is valued at 7 Billion Dollars and Zambians are asking at how much each share was sold. They should have told Zambians that they have sold Mopani Copper mine and that they have put a cap of secrecy at how much each share was sold,” Mr. Kalaba said.

Mr. Kalaba said corruption under the UPND is at another level and cannot be compared to the previous regime.

“If you say there was corruption in PF that was nothing but a piece of cake, here now under UPND the elders have arrived this is grand corruption. There is something fishy,there is something that is not being done right. This is a huge illegality,” the CF leader said.