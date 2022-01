SAMUEL ETO INVITES CHRIS KATONGO TO AFCON!!! ⚽️🇿🇲🇨🇲

Cameroon Football Federation President Samuel eto’o has sent an invitation to his friend Christopher Katongo to be part of the opening ceremony of 2022 AFCON in Cameroon.

Christopher Katongo popularly known as CK11 is Chipolopolo’s 2012 AFCON winning captain and commands alot of respect from Zambian football fanatics and beyond 👏 👏👏.

Source: African Football Giants