Samuel Eto’o has told the Minister of Sports that he does not recognize the appointment of the new coach

FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o has now officially told the Minister of Sports that FECAFOOT does not recognize the appointment of the new coach and his staff!

“The national Federation cannot recognise these appointments made OUTSIDE ANY LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK. In absolute terms, FECAFOOT cannot be a party to this act devoid of any legal basis and cannot compromise with supranational regulations and, even less, with the legal and regulatory provisions in force in our country,” an excerpt of a correspondence to the Minister of Sports reads.

As basis for his argument, FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o cites decree No2014/348 of 26th July 2014. He writes, “There is no doubt that the technical examination of applications for the position of coach is a competence devolved to the national Federation according to the terms of decree No.2014/384 of July 26 2014 relating to the organisation and operation of national football teams. More precisely, in its article 3(1), this regulatory act signed by President Paul Biya, entrusts FECAFOOT with the administrative, sporting and technical management of national football teams. Our body is therefore competent to receive, evaluate and propose to government supervision the candidates for the positions concerned.”

Ade Divine (source: FECAFOOT)