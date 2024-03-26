Scott McTominay impresses Sir Jim Ratcliffe ; secures himself a new contract

Manchester United is preparing to offer midfielder Scott McTominay a new contract, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe impressed by his recent performances.

According to the Daily Star, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been impressed by McTominay’s contributions and see him as a key player for the future.

They are willing to offer him a new deal and a pay rise.

This season, McTominay has scored seven league goals in 25 games.

While United has the option to extend McTominay’s current £60,000-per-week contract by another year, reports suggest that he could expect a significant salary increase and an extended stay at the club.

Despite interest from West Ham and Newcastle, United is eager to secure his services.

As a lifelong United fan, McTominay has made 243 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing eight assists. He has also earned 41 caps for Scotland.

McTominay could feature in their upcoming match against Brentford when the Premier League resumes on Saturday. Currently, United sits sixth in the table.