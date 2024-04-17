SDA’s PASTOR’S ADVICE TO HH TIMELY- Brian Mundubile

DR CHABE’S ADVICE TO HH TIMELY

…Brian Mundubile is advising President Hichilema never to consider the SDA Copperbelt Conference president as an enemy of the UPND after openly telling the head of State that he will soon be history.

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should begin looking at Dr Webster Chabe, the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Copperbelt Conference president as a messiah who has delivered the most difficult message against the one-party State, but for unity and national development on behalf of Zambians who are going through the worst economic hardships ever, Brain Mundubile has said.

Mr Mundubile, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament says President Hichilema should start looking at Dr Chabe, the Catholic Church, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and many other stakeholders who have spoken out on how bad things had become under the UPND as brothers who should be embraced.

Mr Mundubile, the Patriotic Front (PF) Mporokoso Member of Parliament said in an interview yesterday that what Dr Chabe told President Hichilema last week during his sermon was that the Catholic Church, OCiDA, LAZ, HRC and many others had been talking about and that it was time President Hichilema began looking at his praise singers with suspicion.

“We want to encourage Dr Webster Chabe, the SDA Pastor to continue speaking for the people and reminding President Hichilema that he will not be in that office forever. Indeed, soon and very soon, he will be history. It is our hope that President Hichilema will look at Dr Chabe as a true brother and not as a political enemy and should look at his praise singers, those who tell him theing are alright when in fact not with suspicion,” Mr Mundubile said.

“What Dr Chabe told President Hichilema and his government is what the Catholic Church has been saying. This is what LAZ, the Human Rights Commission, it is what OCida has been saying. President Hichilema should begin looking at Dr Chabe as a messiah who has delivered the most difficult message under very difficult circumstances,” he said.

He said it would be wise for President Hichilema and the UPND to look at Dr Chabe as a friend of the head of State and the ruling party.

Mr Mundubile stated that Dr Chabe was courageous enough to deliver a message on behalf of Zambians because the SDA Pastor wanted President Hichilema to receive first-hand information about the suffering of the people and the impending famine.

“Dr Chabe was also quick to ask President Hichilema what it was that he would be remembered for. President Hichilema should begin working on his legacy. I am happy that he did not segregate in his preaching and acknowledged that governments before the UPND had each left something to be remembered for.”

Former President Edgar Lungu will be remembered for championing various economic infrastructure, including modern international airports, roads, flyover bridges, the 650 health posts across the country and the more than 1, 000 classrooms.

Former President Lungu ended load shedding. President Rupiah Banda will be remembered for Formula One and a healthy economy.

What is it that President Hichilema will be remembered for? What Dr Chabe did is what all the Church leaders should be doing…speaking on behalf of the suffering citizens and not pleasing those in power,” Mr Mundubile asked.

And Mr Mundubile said Zambians were not prepared to go back to the one-party State and they shall frown and fight any attempts by the UPND to revert the country into a dictatorship.

“What we have, even when we claim that we are a constitutional democracy are memories of the one-party State. In Zambia today, under President Hichilema, Zambians are being denied their right to freedom of assembly and association, citizens are being stop from participating in elections, they are being detained without trial and for no reason at all, there is torture and extra-judicial killings. This is akin to one party state, Mr Mundubile said.

