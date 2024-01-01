Sean Tembo rates Chile 1 Album 3/10

Sean Tembo rates Chile Wanu Album 3/10 he shares

BOY FROM CHILILAND ALBUM REVIEW – CHILE ONE MR ZAMBIA

Quarter Album Review: Track 1 to 6 ( please note that this review is based on my personal musical preferences which might differ significantly to those of other music lovers)

1. Track 1: Headlines ft. Vinchenzo (the track lacked basic rhythm and was more of a shouting contest = 2/10)

2. Track 2: Boy from Chililand ft. Driemo ( l had to listen to this one multiple times. The rhythm and melody was good, the message was on point, though the beat was weak = 7/10)



3. Track 3: So Chabe ft. Jae Cash ( the message was superb, the beat very weak and the vocals were unsynchronized i.e. the chileya was very pronounced = 3/10)



4. Track 4: Wakulekafye ft. Triple M ( the composition lacked originality as the rhythm and vocals are too similar to his 2022 hit track: fwe bakuchaume = 2/10)



5. Track 5: Susana (the track title was very catchy but the actual vocals, melody and rhythm were completely off = 1/10)



6. Track 6: Wakumbali ft. Towela (l loved the theme, but the melody lacked originality as it sounded too close to his 2022 hit; fwe bakuchaume. Towela’s portion was quite good though. However the beat was weak and the lyrics were unsynchronized = 4/10)

OVERALL SCORE = 3/10

SET 01.01.2024