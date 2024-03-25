Sean Tembo Sues Minister Of Education Douglas Syakalima For Hate Speech Against People Of Luapula

PATRIOTS For Economic Progress president Sean Tembo has filed a hate speech complaint against Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima.

Mr Tembo, of Palm Valley Avenue, Ngwerere, Lusaka, has accused the cabinet minister of uttering hate speech against the people of Luapula.

It is alleged that on or about October 12, 2023, in an audio that was circulated by means of a computer system, Mr Syakalima allegedly uttered and published on various media platforms, hate speech language towards the people of Luapula Province.

The minister is accused of saying that the people of Luapula “have a poverty of the mind”.

Mr Tembo alleges that the said statement expresses hostility and segregation against the people of Luapula Province of Zambia.

The complaint has been filed before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

In an affidavit in support of complaint, Mr Tembo that on or about October 12 last year, the Minister of Education circulated an audio by means of a computer system during a press briefing.

“That at the said press briefing, the accused herein, Douglas Syakalima uttered hate speech against towards the people of Luapula Province of Zambia by referring to them that they “have a poverty of the mind”.

Mr Tembo has also provided a clip in a flash disc containing an audio recording of the alleged statement.

“The content of the said audio circulation shows an intention on the part of the accused, without lawful excuse, to issue hate speech towards the people of Luapula Province of Zambia,” he submits.

He submits that he has been advised by his lawyer that the conduct of the accused is criminalised under Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.

For Mr Tembo to privately prosecute Mr Syakalima, the complainant needs to seek consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The politician recently filed a complaint against UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda.

He wanted to have Mr Imenda privately prosecuted after he allegedly used hate speech against the Archbishop Alick Banda when he called him “Lucifer of Zambia”.

But the DPP refused to grant Mr Tembo consent to prosecute the criminal allegations.

(Mwebantu, Monday, March 25th, 2024)