SEAN TEMBO TAKES MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DOUGLAS SIAKALIMA TO COURT OVER HATE SPEECH
WE SHALL CONTINUE TO PURSUE JUSTICE AGAINST
Those that commit crimes of Hate Speech but have the protection and support of the Zambia Police, and are not arrested regardless of numerous complaints that are reported to Police.
SET 21.03.2024
The Sacreds, the Untouchables walk the land free, instigating and promoting tribal hate. For them it is a Virtue.
If the Poverty of mind statement had been made by a lesser Mortal against the Sacreds,the Untouchables, hell could have broken loose…the poor thing could by now have been in cuffs, dehumanized, in an Orange Uniform, and thrown into the dungeons.
The Self confessed instigator and promoter of Tribal Hate , Cornelius Mweetwa and his associate in tribal hate Douglas Siakalima are freely walking around proudly…they are the Sacreds, the Untouchables.
But this shouldn’t be so. We are all equal before the law…and everyone should be answerable to the law.
He is a nut will never ever rule Zambia.
Wait after 2026 you will see defections.
HH till 3031.
After 2026 I urge my able leader to start coaching and identifying the one to take over from him.
There is no opposition in Zambia.Believe me!!!!
HH,you are my president and my man.
But please,utilise our gold in our country I beg.
Nonsense. Twisting the narrative to suit your political desires won’t work.
It’s good to report them even if state house instructs that they must be arrested , they will be arrested when state house has a new tenant! Umulandu ta ubola mayo!
Contept can visit when you comment just leave the matter with the capable court to hear.Hon will go to the court or his lawyers.
These political parties just waisting our bundles reading their useless articles without a solution to the economic crisis that we are experiencing in our country, why can’t you just give that money you’re waisting to the poor people instead of giving lawyers
This idiot thinks ku Court Kwakunyela fye amasushi? STUPID IDIOT.