Second Deputy Speaker tasks Masebo to issue statement on mosquito increase

IT IS barely two days since a video circulated online of a woman complaining about mosquitoes, likening the experience to the plague of flies in the bible which terrorised the Egyptians after Pharaoh refused to set the Israelites free.

“Ama mosquito nayatu pesha kwati niyalya baletumina Pharaoh (These mosquitoes have tormented us. They are like the ones sent to Pharaoh),” the woman Identified as Irene Phiri said.

Well, it seems Phiri will be anxiously waiting in anticipation for next week’s session of Parliament as the Second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo directed Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo to present a ministerial statement this coming Wednesday on the increase of mosquitoes in the country.

The directive arrived after Chitambo Member of Parliament Remember Mutale complained that mosquitoes have increased and are affecting people especially in the central business district of Lusaka.

