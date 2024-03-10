SELFISH UPND LEADERS’ CONDUCT WILL AFFECT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S BID FOR 2026, WARNS UPND YOUTH

By Fox Correspondent

A UPND youth has warned some ruling party leaders to embrace party structures and its people through support.

Vincent Siandyebe is concerned that some party leaders have forgotten about the people who voted for them, fearing that the development may adversly affect the party during the 2026 general elections.

Siandyebe,popularly known as Zambezi, adds that some leaders within the party have shown uncontrollable selfishness, the situation he says threatens the confidence of majority voters especially the youths.

He is confident that Zambians still love President Hakainde Hichilema but the continued selfishness being shown by some party leaders is slowly affecting the confidence and popularity of President Hichilema the UPND.

Siandyebe, who is Chairman for the Zambezi National Cooperative, a venture that provides youth empowerment through loans, reaffirms his organization’s support for the Head of State to bridge the gap which has since been created by some selfish party leaders.

“It is good we don’t move and work with jealous and selfish persons because all the time we are going to be busy enjoying together but what about our people.

Today in UPND, lot of leaders have good positions but they are not together with the voters because from that time when assumed the positions, they have only been interacting with selfish and jealous individuals. All I wish them , let them open their eye. For us is big time to work with President Hichilema,” Siandyebe said.