SELLING OF MOPANI SHARES IS ILLEGAL- New Congress Party President Pastor Peter Chanda

SELLING OF MOPANI SHARES IS ILLEGAL

…..Parliament did not endorse this move as per constitutional requirement, says Chanda

Lusaka… Thursday March 21, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

New Congress Party President Pastor Peter Chanda says the selling of shares in Mopani Copper Mines to an investor is illegal because Parliament did not deliberate on this issue.

Pastor Chanda is of the firm view that Article 210 of the Republican Constitution, require that before selling shares in such a strategic asset, Parliament should approve it.

“The sale of Mopani Copper Mine shares is without following the laid down procedures in conformity with article 210 of the Republican Constitution. President Hakainde Hichilema is today on the Copperbelt for the handover of the mine to an investor that has bought shares in Mopani,” he said.

“Having consulted some Members of Parliament, it has been brought to our attention as New Congress Party that Parliament has not deliberated on the matter. The voting of two third majority in conformity with Article 210 has not been done. And today a ceremony of handover of shares has been done.”

He said this is the second time that a mine is facing a similar situation.

“NCP when we form government in 2026, we will reverse this transaction. The buyer of this Mopani mine has a limited time to run it, because of these procedures that have not been followed, it is immoral,” he added.

He urged President Hakainde Hichilema to do the right thing as he swore to uphold the Constitution of Zambia.

“President Hakainde Hichilema be aware that you swore to uphold the Constitution. We should not allow the law to be broken with impunity. We told Zambians that you made a mistake to vote for HH because the economics he studied is that of disposing off shares,” he said.