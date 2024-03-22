Selling Reserve Maize was ´reckless´ and unforgivable

…HH must resign for the action-UKA says

22.03.24

President Hakainde Hichilema must resign and apologise to Zambians for pushing them into poverty by selling reserve maize stocks causing food shortages and looming hunger says Harry Kalaba of UKA in an interview with Kbntv.



Kalaba said President Hichilema must stop playing the victim by parading himself before international TV cameras and begging for help after ignoring advise from experts “not to sell reserve maize abroad.”



“Stop mourning you (HH) mismanaged the food issue,” Mr Kalaba said, “you sold the maize you must stop lying. Its not the drought that is putting six million Zambians at risk of starvation and poverty it is you President Hichilema who is pushing Zambians into poverty. If you didn’t sell the reserve maize the story would be different.”



Kalaba said sadly, “we must buy back expensively the same maize we sold cheaply just because one man ignored advise. President Hichilema has failed he must resign as our chairman Sakwiba Sikota SC has earlier said.”



“The problem is we have a President with an attitude of ´I know it all´ and we have no tools to cure his attitude problem it’s a serious problem,” said Kalaba.

UKA ON JEAN CHISENGA MP FOR MAMBILIMA AND HH LIES

Mr Kalaba has come to the aid of Mambilima legislator Ms. Jean Chisenga who faces possible censure by the Nellie Mutti parliament for calling President Hichilema a ´liar´ in parliament.



“Hon. Chisenga has privileges and her calling President Hichilema a liar,” Mr Kalaba said, “she´s simply echoing what many Zambians feel about President Hichilema because has told so many lies to Zambians…he is a liar.”

Mr Kalaba instead asked women lobby groups to protect Ms. Chisenga whom he believes is being targeted for censure ´just because she is a woman.´



ON THE SALE OF MOPANI COPPER MINE TO INTERNATIONAL RESEOURCE HOLDINGS OF UAE



Mr Kalaba warned that President Hichilema and any government officials that have participated in the offloading or sale of 51 percent shares in Zambia´s mining company Mopani Copper Mines will face legal action in future for breaking the law.



“The law says when you are selling a state asset beyond a certain price two thirds of parliament must approve the sale and, in this case, not only wasn’t parliament involved but the company that bought the company didn’t even participate in the deal,” said Mr Kalaba.

Mr Kalaba said, although President´s don’t sign sale deals, anyone who has signed the deal to sell 51 percent shares in Mopani against the laws of Zambia will pay the heavy price once Mr Hichilema is no longer President.



“In a good month Mopani can generate $300 million from its operations,” Mr Kalaba said, “how then do we celebrate a cash injection of $40 million from a company that was handpicked and NEVER participated in the bidding process?”

IS THE MOPANI DEAL GOOD OR BAD FOR ZAMBIA



Mr Kalaba described the deal being ´celebrated ‘by Mr Hichilema as, “ a bad deal right from the start it’s a very bad illegal deal because laws are not being followed.”

He said the deal is as bad as the Konkola Copper Mines deal that saw Vedanta take back the troubled mine without resuming production and pumping new investment resources.

“The law has been broken here (in Mopani sale) but in future what the President has done has ramifications whoever has signed this will be trouble you can’t skip parliament,” Mr Kalaba said.

ON POLICE CHIEF GRAPHAEL MUSAMBA

Mr Kalaba said it is UKA´s belief that police chief Graphael Musamba must be moved from the police inspectorate and placed at the UPND headquarters.

“Mr Musamba doesn’t deserve to wear a police uniform he must wear a UPND party chitenge because he is a partisan police chief,” said Kalaba.

Source: Kbntv