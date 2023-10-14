Senegal judge orders Sonko be put back on voter roll

After a court hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered that jailed Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko be reinstated on the electoral roll.

Mr Sonko’s name was struck off the list of those eligible to vote after he was handed a two-year jail sentence in August.

He was found to have acted immorally towards an individual younger than 21, but denied the allegation, arguing that the case was politically motivated.

Mr Sonko’s lawyers said the judge’s decision on Thursday paved the way for him to run in next February’s presidential elections. However, this has not been confirmed.

In a press release published on Friday, government lawyers said they would appeal against the ruling.

The court hearing took place in Ziguinchor, the southern city where Mr Sonko was on the voters’ roll, and where he is mayor.

His sentence for “corrupting the youth” sparked violent protests in one of Africa’s most stable nations. At least 16 people died and hundreds were injured, according to officials.

In late July, the opposition leader was imprisoned on fresh charges: calling for an insurrection, criminal conspiracy in connection with a terrorist enterprise and endangering state security.

A former civil servant, Mr Sonko rose to prominence in the 2019 presidential election, in which he came third.