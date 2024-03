Senior BRE induna Inete, Akapelwa Silumbu has been shot and k!lled in his vehicle at his house in Limulunga Royal village by unknown people last night. Gunshots heard around 22hrs and the body found in the car this morning parked at his house.

Late BRE induna Inete , Akapelwa Silumbu was the one in charge of Mongu and Limulunga districts. He was also a the board chairman for western water and sewerage company and sits as a councilor at Mongu municipal council to represent BRE.

Photo; Zambian blogger Simon mwewa visited him at his house last week.