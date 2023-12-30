SENSELI MINES CLOSED, RESCUE OPERATIONS TO CONTINUE AT REDUCED MANPOWER – CB PROV MINISTER

Beloved Citizens;

This afternoon we held a press briefing in Chingola to update the nation on the way forward on the issue of Sensele Mine accident here on the Copperbelt Province.

Government in consultations with various stakeholders has decided to secure Sensele Open Pit Mine both inside and outside and with immediate effect no one will be around to go in the pit.

The Government has since mobilized enough police officers that will be camped at the open pit to make sure that no one sneaks in .

This decision has been arrived at owing to the challenges faced caused by heavy rains which are hampering the rescue operations.

Additionally, the open pit is no longer safe for both the small scale miners and the rescue operation team as it has developed huge cracks inside and around the mine posing serous risk to our people.

The Government will however, continue the rescue operations at a reduced man-power rate.. As soon as the rains reduce,the full rescue operation will resume until all our trapped miners are brought out in whatever state they may be found in.

As Government we have also engaged all the affected families on the decision that the Government has made .We also held a meeting with the leaders of our small scale miners at Sensele Open Pit Mine before the decision to secure the open pit was made.

Our appeal goes to the buyers of Sensele Open Mine material to stop buying , continuing buying from these small scale miners will further induce them to continue sneaking in the open pit.

Once everything is done, Government and small scale miners at Sensele Mine will sit to come up with a road map on safe mining methods that will not put lives at risk.

We would like to thank our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema,Her Honour the Vice-President Mrs Mutale Nalumango and various organizations for their support during this difficult time. We are also grateful to the rescue operation team, the affected families, Zambia Army , Zambia National Service( ZNS) Churches and other stakeholders for working tirelessly in lessening our burden.

We would like to further thank all the media houses for coming in handy by reporting responsibly and sending the accurate information to the general public on the Sensele Open Pit Mine accident from the time the accident happened.We salute you !

Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister