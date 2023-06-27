SESHEKE PEOPLE SCAMMED BY FUD AGENT

By wamui Nyumbu

Sesheke district has been scammed by FUD football betting platform .

FUD football betting came to hit high number of sesheke district last year after being introduced by Samson Phiri zesco employee who was residing in Katima Mulilo.

A lot of people in sesheke and nearby district have suffered a big loss of millions of kwacha after this FUD football betting scammed them to invest their money on the platform.

Sesheke people including police are looking for Samson Phiri who has since Run away from sesheke for past 2 weeks now.

FUD has managed to scam even senior government officials which includes sesheke government workers, council workers, police officers, Health workers and all government institutions in sesheke district.

Members of the public are seeking help from well wishes to come in board to help members who have been left out without any options of withdrawing their money on the same FUD Account. Members also wish help to Trace mobile money agent whom were used to make deposits and withdraw.

Samson Phiri who was calling himself Chief Agent has since removed his contact line on all Fud platform and police will soon institute investigation and trace Where Mr Samson Phiri has hidden himself with her wife.

If anyone see Mr Samson Phiri kindly apprehend him or report him to the nearest police.

Not only Sesheke has scammed but also some parts of Zambia that includes, Livingstone, lusaka, Mumbwa and other Provinces. FUD football betting scammed over 4 million Zambian.

Photo: Mr Phiri , FUD massages and some withdraw which failed.