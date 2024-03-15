Shadreck Kasanda has been sued for non payment of more than US$15,000

ON top of the espionage and aggravated robbery charges he is facing in different courts, businessman Sedrick Kasanda has been sued for non payment of more than US$15,000.

The miner is accused of having failed to pay US$15,132 for the supply and installation of aluminum windows, doors and glass at his luxury Ibex Hill House.

Alumen Fabricators now wants the Lusaka High Court to order Mr Kasanda to immediately pay US$15,132, outstanding amount owed for services rendered for fabrication of aluminum windows, doors and glass installed at his residence.

According to statement of claim, Alumen Fabricators entered into an agreement with Mr Kasanda, a miner, some three years ago.

“The plaintiff entered into a verbal agreement with the defendant on or before January 18,2021 for the plaintiff to fabricate and install aluminum windows ,doors and glass at the residence of the defendant for the sum of US$60,000,” the document reads.

Alumen Fabricators adds that Mr Kasanda, despite executing numerous agreements with the fabrication company to settle the outstanding balance,has refused to pay U$15,132 for the services rendered and completed works at his house.

The defendant has been evasive and has wilfully neglected and failed to pay the balance due to the plaintiff.

Alumen Fabricators now wants the court to order Mr Kasanda to pay the outstanding US$15,132 with interest on the above sum at current bank lending rate from the date of the writ until date of payment.

This same week, Kasanda, appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court charged with aggravated robbery involving US$5million allegedly stolen from an Egyptian.

He is also appearing in the Lusaka HIgh Court charged with espionage linked to the infamous August 13,2023 gold scandal at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

(Mwebantu, Friday, March 15th, 2024)