SOCCER ICON LAMECK BANDA SUFFERS RACIAL ABUSE ABROAD

Zambian footballer Lameck Banda and his Lecce teammate Samuel Umtiti suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy’s Serie A on Wednesday.

The referee stopped the game in the second half because of the racist taunts, the AFP news agency reports.

France international Umtiti was the primary target of the abuse.

Lecce, who won 2-1, afterwards praised their fans for responding to the abuse by chanting Umtiti’s name.

The club said in a tweet that the racist chants were submerged by those of encouragement.