SOCIALIST PARTY DECLINES JOINING NEWLY FORMED OPPOSITION ALLIANCE

By Michael Kaluba

The Socialist Party has declined to join the newly formed opposition alliance, with party Media Director Brian Hapuunda stating that the movement’s priority is to mobilize and participate in elections.

Addressing the media in Kitwe today, Mr. Hapuunda stated that his party is however willing to collaborate with other opposition political parties to mobilize residents ahead of the 2026 elections.

He has also stated that for any political union to succeed, all parties involved must be genuine and address issues with sincerity.

Following the newly announced opposition alliance of eight political parties, Mr. Hapuunda said his party is focused on ongoing by-elections and engaging citizens on national issues.

The Socialist Party Media Director has also indicated that his party will continue to participate in elections as permitted by the constitution despite alleged intimidation from the Zambia Police.

PHOENIX FM