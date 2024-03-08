Socialist Party Hq Is Set For Attack By UPND Cadres – Brian Hapunda

SP HQ UNDER PLANNED ATTACK

Opposition Socialist Party -SP- Headquarters in Garden Compound, Lusaka, is set for attack by suspected ruling United Party for National Development – UPND cadres.

SP Director Media Brian Hapunda said his Party has since reported the matter to the Police.

Mr. Hapunda said the planned attack follows a recent press briefing by SP senior officials in Lusaka.

He said it is disappointing that the cadres want to petrol bomb the Secretariat for simply commenting on the harsh economic situation facing Zambians and the mingalato being exhibited during by elections.

Mr. Hapunda has sent a strong warning to the UPND to retreat because the SP will defend itself once attacked at their premises.

The SP Director Media said the UPND should remember that Zambia is in a democratic dispension where they should be tolerant to criticism by others especially that SP is the fastest growing political party.

Mr. Hapunda said police must act in public interest to defend the Constitution by protecting lives and property at the SP Secretariat.