SODOMY ON WIFE: MAN NABBED

Police in Mwandi, Western Province, have apprehended a 43-year-old runaway man of Livingstone who would allegedly tie his wife and then allegedly sodomise her.

Simataa Simataa was apprehended in Mwandi and transferred to Livingstone on Wednesday where the suspected unnatural offence was committed.

Southern Province police commanding officer Auxensio Daka said Simataa is alleged to have performed the alleged act on his wife this year between March 29 and April 14.

Mr Daka said the victim first suffered the suspected unnatural act on March 29 during their routine sex, when Simataa ordered otherwise.

“The victim felt anal pains and blood started oozing from her anüs and had difficulties when passing stool,” he said.

“A week later, the suspect again told the victim that he wanted to sodomise her but she refused… he then got a rope and tied her hands and then sodomised her once again,” Mr Daka said in a statement.

He said the pattern of allegedly having sêx against the order of nature continued each time Simataa wanted to make love until the wife could no longer manage to hold on to her stool and developed anal complications.

The matter was reported to police on April 22 but Simataa was allegedly on the run until he was apprehended in Mwandi.

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail