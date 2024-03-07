Solicitor General differs with Lusaka lawyer over commission on MoH payment to supplier

LUSAKA lawyer Frank Gwaba has reported Solicitor General Marshal Muchende SC, to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for abuse of authority after the duo differed over commission in a Ministry of Health medical supply contract.

But Muchende lodged a complaint of professional misconduct against Gwaba to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Legal Practitioners’ Committee.

In this case, Gwaba claims that State Counsel Muchende assigned him to represent a Ministry of Health supplier whom the government was owing US$5.5 million, on the basis that the company would then pay 10 per cent commission upon being cleared by the Treasury.

He further claims that after taking the assignment, the Ministry of Health agreed owing the company US$2.4 million but, to his surprise,…

