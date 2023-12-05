SOME OPPOSITION MPS NOT PROMOTING CDF – MWEETWA

December 4th, 2023

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Members of Parliament who are not promoting Constituency Development Fund -CDF in their constituencies are doing a deservice to the people.

Mr. Mweetwa who is also Information and Media Minister says government is aware that some opposition MPs are deliberately delaying the implementation CDF projects.

Mr. Mweetwa was speaking when he toured CDF projects in Luangeni constituency of Eastern Province.

Mr. Mweetwa said government is impressed with Luangeni independent MP Moses Moyo who is also second deputy speaker of the National Assembly for working with government in implementing CDF projects.

And Mr. Moyo pledged to continue working with President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the UPND New Dawn Government in fostering development in his constituency.

TF