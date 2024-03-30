SOME TIMES LETS BE FAIR WITH MAN HH.. PEOPLE WANT TO PRETEND AS IF HE HAS DONE NOTHING FROM 2021. LETS LEARN TO APPRECIATE AT TIMES, THE MAN HAS DONE A LOT FOR US.

1. Edgar Lungu closed Indeni , HH’s govt opened.

2. Edgar Lungu imposed employment freeze , HH is employing.

3. Edgar stopped paying council workers they went into 7 to 15 months arrears , HH cleared paying all council workers.

4. Edgar Lungu failed to pay CDF , HH increased and he has been paying.

5. Edgar Lungu failed to run education, scrapped off meal allowances , HH reinstated them and extended meal allowances to 7 public universities.

6. Edgar Lungu failed to manage debt , which destroyed the economy with effects being felt today , HH has managed the first part of debt restructuring.

7. Edgar Lungu started failing to properly collect revenue, HH raised it to k100billion. ZRA just increased it’s revenue tax base.

8. Edgar Lungu failed to employ health workers , and only did replacement , HH is recruiting thousands every year.

9. Edgar Lungu failed to recruit in defense and education , HH is recruiting.

10. Edgar Lungu failed free education introduction, HH is doing it.

11. Edgar Lungu failed to run Mopani which produces copper , HH has found an equity partner.

12. Edgar Lungu failed to attract FDI , HH has brought over $3.8bn.

11. Edgar Lungu failed to do Kasama airport, HH did it : and construction of Airports in all provinces will be done this year.

12 . Edgar Lungu failed to run fisheries , HH has done it by restocking and producing more than 4million fingerlings.

13. Edgar Lungu failed to revamp Malls by failing to attract investment and shops started closing HH has revamped them.

14. Edgar Lungu failed to manage political violence , HH has managed.

15. Edgar Lungu failed to enact access to information bill , HH has done it , removed death penalty , removed criminal defamation of president.

16. Edgar Lungu failed to increase allocation to health , and only put it at k1.4 bn for purchase of medicines and medical supplies , HH has put it at k4.6bn as of last year.

17. Edgar Lungu failed to run a balanced cabinet , HH has done it.

18. Edgar Lungu failed to manage debt , HH Enacted debt management act no 15. Of 2022.

19. Edgar Lungu promised ZNS training for all grade 12s , he failed and HH introduced skills training under CDF and youths and women are being trained.

20. Edgar Lungu closed media houses , HH has not closed any media house.

21. Edgar Lungu went for council levies and his cadres, HH has given back authority to local authorities.

22. In Edgar Lungu’s citizens were killed through politics like Nsama , Mapenzi , Kasongo , Lawrence Etc , HH has brought sanity.

23. Edgar Lungu failed to pay 258,000 farmers , HH has paid all of them.

24. Edgar Lungu failed to pay retirees in government , HH cleared them and paid TAZAMA ex workers , together with Tazara workers.

25. In Edgar Lungu’s regime people stole social cash transfer , HH has increased number of beneficiaries.

26. Edgar Lungu failed to take advantage of DRC opportunities, HH has established electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.

27. Edgar Lungu failed to run fertilizer production , HH enabled manufacturing plant at $138 million.

28. Edgar Lungu failed to take advantage of ZNS to grow the economy, HH bought 10 milling plants and have reopened farm blocks.

Research questions and solutions

1. Price of mealie meal

Solution: govt has started working towards reducing cost of producing maize by making fertilizer locally , planting more and introducing credit facilities.

2. Kwacha loss of value

Solution: govt reopening liquidated KCM , Mopani , exporting more agricultural products , and attracting foreign direct investment to grow more dollars

3. Fuel price – :

Solution: Opening Indeni to reduce shock , remove exercise duty , and bulk buying and improving Indeni by reconfiguration so as to make it a refinery to have new pipelines from Mozambique and Angola .