SOUTH AFRICAN ACTOR PATRICK SHAI COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA SPAT WITH CASPER NYOVEST

Recent news surrounding the death of the veteran actor Patrick Shai, has left many in shock after it was discovered that he committed suicide.

The anti-GBV activist allegedly committed suicide in the garage at his house in Dobsonville, Soweto.

News of his suicide, was revealed by Sunday World newspaper, in which they were told in confidence, by a family friend who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal.

As questions mount on what could have led to his death, many have speculated that it has to be with recent spat between him and South African hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest.

This past few weeks, Shai took to his Twitter account with insults and threatened to beat Nyovest.

In the first video, Patrick can be seen calling out Cassper and wanting to challenge him to a fight.

Patrick said he wants to knockout Cassper so that he respects him and one day kisses his tombstone when he is dead.

However, things went south for TV star, as he was condemned and slammed by the anti-GBV activists.

Shai is a best known South African actor and director, recently he was leading several GBV campaigns.

He is best known for the roles in the television series Soul City, Generations and Zero Tolerance.

Credit: Swaziland Democratic News