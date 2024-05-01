Spanish gov’t appoints World Cup-Winning coach Del Bosque to clean RFEF

Former Spanish national team manager Vicente del Bosque has been appointed by the Spanish government to lead a new committee overseeing the country’s RFEF football federation, announced government spokesperson Pilar Alegria on Tuesday.

This decision comes after months of turmoil within the RFEF, with Spain set to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

Last week, Spain announced the establishment of a special committee to supervise the RFEF until new elections are held.

International governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have expressed their close monitoring of the situation with significant concern.

The turmoil within the RFEF stems from various scandals, including a corruption investigation and the dismissal of chief Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales faced criticism after he planted an unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso’s mouth during an on-pitch awards ceremony following the Spanish women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney last year.

Del Bosque, who led Spain to World Cup victory in 2010 and European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, will now take charge of the RFEF committee.

Before his successful stint with the national team, Del Bosque enjoyed a decorated coaching career with Real Madrid, winning two Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles during his four-year tenure from 1999.

He also had a coaching spell with Besiktas.

In addition to his coaching achievements, Del Bosque had a distinguished playing career, making over 400 appearances for Real Madrid.