SPEAKER NELLIE MUTTI CHASES MPS FOR WEARING NGONI TRADITIONAL HEAD GEAR
Lusaka-22nd February 2024
Members of Parliament were today chased out of Parliament when they refused to remove the Ngoni headgear known as Umquele.
The MPs were wearing the Umquele in honour of the Nc’walaTraditional Ceremony of the Ngoni People which is scheduled to take place this weekend.
The Speaker claimed that wearing the Umquele breached Parliamentary rules, decorum, and etiquette of the House.
Previously, MPs have worn traditional outfits such as the Musisi and berets and have not been banished.
The MPs accused Mutti of practicing discrimination and exhibiting regional bias against them.
Parliament should be respected and tribalism should not be practiced there. Well done madame Mutti.
This is getting too petty! That headgear is perfectly fine. That horse hair wig which lawyers and the speaker wear from European culture is gross.
“Emancipate yourself from mental slavery
None but ourselves can free our minds”
So sung one black man from Jamaica. Nooo! he was not from Jamaica. He was:
“Stolen from Africa, Sold to America, Fighting on arrival, fighting for survival”
Well done. This arrogance of daring Speaker Nellie Mutti is getting out of hand.
Please don’t test the Speaker. This a deliberate attack on The Speaker so that they build up negative comments against the traditional ceremony and upset the Paramount chief Mpezeni. But I think PC Mpezeni can read maseyting by the Maps.
So since we have sikhs in Zed, would she chase away a Sikh mp if we vote him in? Zambian rastafarians! Get into this parliament and free it!
Should we be surprised? This is a brainwashed government. It enjoys carbon copying the colonial oppressor’s jacket and tie attire. Just look at HH! Him and his cronies are exactly the glorious results of cultural imperialism. Check the Speaker’s Ambi face. Black and proud??
The colonialist knew that to exploit Africans one needed to dry-clean their minds of all their pride.The African mind was targeted to hate itself-hate your skin color, hate your language, hate your name, even hate your food! and the results are what we see at present-just read Steve Biko. The colonisers went about to brainwash us into thinking nothing good can come out of Africa. The unfortunate thing is we agreed with them. That’s why you now see Africans blogging with very negative views of themselves.
“Prof Chirwa’s ideas cant be accepted” they say. Just because he is an African. Instead they will listen to IMF and World Bank because these have got whites talking to HH. For goodness sake, you cant ban your own traditions out of parliament while you wear white people’s wigs in that very house! Is this why the Tongas don’t promote their own traditional attire? If you don’t have one invent it!
How will the Westerners put on red ballets in parliament look like? Ngoni people also their attire, then Luvales makishi