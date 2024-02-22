SPEAKER NELLIE MUTTI CHASES MPS FOR WEARING NGONI TRADITIONAL HEAD GEAR

Lusaka-22nd February 2024

Members of Parliament were today chased out of Parliament when they refused to remove the Ngoni headgear known as Umquele.

The MPs were wearing the Umquele in honour of the Nc’walaTraditional Ceremony of the Ngoni People which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

The Speaker claimed that wearing the Umquele breached Parliamentary rules, decorum, and etiquette of the House.

Previously, MPs have worn traditional outfits such as the Musisi and berets and have not been banished.

The MPs accused Mutti of practicing discrimination and exhibiting regional bias against them.