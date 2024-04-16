State grabs corruptly-obtained Lodge, farms from Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Chiyeso

Lungu’s daughter loses lodge, farms
Crest Lodge, nestled in the affluent neighbourhood of Ibex Hill in Lusaka has become a property of government after former president Edgar Lungu’s lawyer daughter failed to account for its acquisition!
Chiyeso has also forfeited three flats, two farms with a high cost house and four chicken runs in State Lodge area worth K9.3 million
Kalemba
This was looting of national resources on an unprecedented scale.
Ba wishi ndwiiiii. Incito npmba ni blind compaign with no vision. Instead of concentrating in uniting the nation, he’s busy cheated, thinking that he can bounce back. UMUNGULU. This is 2024, there is again 2025 and 2026. Does he know what is for him between now and 2026.
Lungu should just forget about politics.and go into farming
Now let him fight for his daughter for us to know if she truly suffered and worked hard for it.
Boma ni Boma
Thank you Conel Panji Kaunda. Without your word, this girl was going to be ….but now it a lesson to those who steal in the name of ka Pamela when them have aquired masive wealth from government.
Ba PF is like no one can get out free.
Next is zayellow Lubinda to be.
In fact they must be arrested after forfeiting the properties.
In Angola most of them are behind bars
Onward anti-cortuption soldiers. But this is not final yet. State auditors should now go through its books of account and recover any cash drawings Chiyeso might have made out of the lodge’s revenues.